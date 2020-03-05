No contribution to State’s revenue from IT, says CM

Information Technology continues to be the largest revenue earner to the exchequer, contributing approximately 25%, and that makes State’s GDP and per capita income much higher compared to other States. However, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa pointed out in his Budget presentation: “As there is tax exemption for export of IT services, there is no contribution to the State’s revenue collections, from this sector.” Karnataka’s IT market contributes revenues to the tune of over $80 bn worth software services and products.

He further said the State had 34% share in the country’s $60 bm bio-economy, which is expected to reach $100 bn by 2025. The government would commission an in-depth study for drawing a roadmap and strategy to up this contribution to 50% by 2025, he said.

In order to create a conducive environment for businesses, the State would set up a Centre of Excellence for “internet of ethical things” in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, Davos, and other stakeholders.

“We will provide a financial assistance of ₹30 crore in five years to support this centre. A grant of ₹7.5 crore will be provided during the current fiscal,” said the Chief Minister.

An ‘Artificial Intelligence Research Translation Park’ is proposed to be set up in association with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. This is expected to promote AI-Research, AI-Innovation, AI-Commercialisation, Pilot Project Implementation, along with development of 5G technology. “For this purpose, a corpus grant of ₹60 crore will be provided during next three years,”' said Mr. Yediyurappa, who also holds the finance portfolio.

The state also proposes the development of a new software to support e-market system under the Deen Dayal Anthyodaya Scheme- National Urban Livelihood Mission. This system would enable street vendors in urban areas to carry out business through mobile application.

Aimed at boosting the holistic growth of the state and also to address technical challenges of various critical sectors, the government proposes to open a Centre of Excellence for Efficiency Augmentation, in collaboration of STPI. This will come up at an investment outlay of Rs 30 crore.

To ensure ease of doing business and expedite delivery of services to entrepreneurs in the state, the budget proposes to bring all key services provided by KIADB and KSSIDC, such as allotment of land, approval of plan, lease cum sale deed, sale deed etc under “Sakala”.

To help individual citizens obtain information quickly under Right to Information Act, a special software, ``Mahiti Kanaja” will be developed and implemented, proposed the budget.