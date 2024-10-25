No construction within 50 feet of SWD or near lakes, DKS tells BBMP

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to allow any construction within 50 feet of a storm-water drain (SWD) and near lakes.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also directed the BBMP to prepare a master plan to connect lakes. The BBMP will prepare a plan to build channels to connect lakes to ensure rainwater flows into the lakes. The BBMP was also instructed to ensure that sewage does not flow into the lakes.

He gave the directions during a meeting on disaster management at the BBMP head office on Thursday, to discuss mitigating the flood situation from which the city reeled for several days following the onset of the north-east monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, rainfall subsided on Thursday bringing relief to residents in affected areas. The water level in the flooded Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka came down drastically and the BBMP cleaned the sewage treatment plant (STP) tank and sump on Thursday. The residents are also slowly moving back.

The BBMP has issued a notice to officials of the complex asking them to build a eight-feet compound wall as the apartment complex is near a lake. The BBMP has instructed them to demolish the present dilapidated compound and construct a new one.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy sky and moderate and light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperature for Friday is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and and 20 degrees Celsius.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.