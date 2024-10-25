GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No construction within 50 feet of SWD or near lakes, DKS tells BBMP

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar chairing a meeting with BBMP officials in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K Shivakumar chairing a meeting with BBMP officials in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) not to allow any construction within 50 feet of a storm-water drain (SWD) and near lakes.

He also directed the BBMP to prepare a master plan to connect lakes. The BBMP will prepare a plan to build channels to connect lakes to ensure rainwater flows into the lakes. The BBMP was also instructed to ensure that sewage does not flow into the lakes.

He gave the directions during a meeting on disaster management at the BBMP head office on Thursday, to discuss mitigating the flood situation from which the city reeled for several days following the onset of the north-east monsoon. 

Meanwhile, rainfall subsided on Thursday bringing relief to residents in affected areas. The water level in the flooded Kendriya Vihar Apartments in Yelahanka came down drastically and the BBMP cleaned the sewage treatment plant (STP) tank and sump on Thursday. The residents are also slowly moving back.

The BBMP has issued a notice to officials of the complex asking them to build a eight-feet compound wall as the apartment complex is near a lake. The BBMP has instructed them to demolish the present dilapidated compound and construct a new one. 

The India Meteorological Department has forecast cloudy sky and moderate and light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperature for Friday is likely to be around 27 degrees Celsius and and 20 degrees Celsius.

Published - October 25, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.