Bengaluru

No community spread in Shivajinagar containment zone, says BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has put 14 primary contacts and 91 secondary contacts of patient number 653 under institutional quarantine. Of these, 30 have tested positive for COVID-19.

BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar, in a video message, dispelled rumours of community spread of the pandemic in Shivajinagar containment zone. He said that all the primary and secondary contacts had already been placed under institutional quarantine.

Senior BBMP officials told The Hindu that after placing all contacts under quarantine, the swab samples were collected in batches. On Sunday, 15 samples were collected for testing. “So far, all those who have tested positive are the contacts of patient 653. We are awaiting the results of some more tests,” an official said.

The official alleged that the contacts under institutional quarantine were not following norms of social distancing and staying in their rooms. “We have told them repeatedly to stay in their rooms. We had to take police officials to the quarantine facility and warn them against defying the norms,” the official said and added that this was the main reason for increase in the number of positive cases among the contacts.

