No clue on missing techie

The police are yet to make headway in the case of the techie from Whitefield who has been missing since December 18.
Kumar Ajitabh works for British Telecom. The 30-year-old bachelor shares a place with some others in Whitefield. His room-mates reported his absence after failing to get in touch with him. They registered an FIR with the Whitefield police on December 20.
Ajitabh had put up his Maruti Ciaz for sale on OLX, an online portal for selling used goods.
According to his room-mates, on December 18, some person contacted him with regard to the car. He left around 6.30 p.m., presumably to meet them. He has not been seen since then. His mobile was active till 7.10 p.m. that day.
The mobile service provider informed the police that his phone was last detected at Gunjur around 7.20 p.m.
