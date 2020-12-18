Service charge for garbage collection rolled back

On Thursday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Administrator Gaurav Gupta, while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the launch of Bengaluru Mission 2022, said: “There is no proposal to collect any additional money from citizens for solid waste management.”
However, senior officials in the BBMP, who spoke to The Hindu on condition of anonymity, said that no decision had been taken on either levying a service charge or not collecting it.
BBMP had even written to Bescom seeking help in collection of the service charge. Senior officials said that Bescom was yet to respond to the proposal.
An official said the Solid Waste Management (SWM) bylaws, approved by the government earlier this year, allow the BBMP to levy and collect service charge for door-to-door collection of waste. This service charge, which is separate from SWM Cess that is collected along with property tax, ranges from ₹200 to ₹14,000 a month.
The cess, mandated by the Karnataka Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, is for the general upkeep of the city, clearing black spots and street cleaning. Service charge, on the other hand, is for the delivery of a specific service. In this case, door-to-door collection of different streams of waste.
There has been lot of opposition from several quarters to the proposal to levy a service charge. On Wednesday, Congress workers had staged a protest against the proposal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath