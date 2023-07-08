No clarity in Karnataka Budget on reimbursements to RTCs and Escoms for Shakti, Gruha Jyoti schemes

July 08, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru

In a Budget that was eagerly awaited not just for being the first by a new State government, but also for curiosity about the implementation of the five guarantees by Congress, there appears to be no clarity on how the respective corporations and companies will be reimbursed for the welfare schemes.

The State Budget that has allocated ₹2,800 crore for the government’s flagship scheme Shakti, has not made any commitment on monthly reimbursement of the tickets issued by the Road Transport Corporations (RTC). The Transport Department which is expecting monthly reimbursement has already submitted its bill for June.

Minister for Transport and Muzrai, Ramalinga Reddy is optimistic about on-time-payment to RTCs as and when the bills are presented. He said the allocation the State has set aside till March, 2024, for about nine months, makes it amply clear that ticket fares are reimbursed monthly. However, so far, the State government has not introduced any mechanism for the payment and any delay would hinder fleet operation. The RTCs are currently foregoing daily revenue.

The Budget has estimated ₹4,000 crore annual cost for the scheme, but some experts say that it may go up to ₹5,000 crore. If the government increases the fleet, the cost is bound to go up.

Bengaluru Bus Prayanikara Vedike (BBPV), while hailing the scheme as revolutionary, has urged the State to make regular payments. “It is advisable to devise a mechanism where the RTCs are reimbursed every month, the revenue the transport corporations forfeiting on account of this scheme.” It should be noted that Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Punjab, which have implemented free bus travel schemes, have a system in place for monthly reimbursement.

RTCs to add 1,200 more buses

With the State government allocating ₹500 crore for purchase of new buses, Mr. Reddy says the corporations may buy over 1,200 buses. Currently, the total number of buses operating in the State is pegged at 24,000 and the process is underway to induct additional 4,000. Even after junking old buses, the fleet will increase with the fresh allocation, he added.

Mr. Reddy said as Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) has quality buses, the department will focus on purchasing brand new buses for Kalyana-Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka region.

BBPV said to implement Shakti scheme effectively across the State, the corporations have to step up the fleet and increase staff. The Budget has no mention about recruitment despite KSRTC sending a proposal to add 9,000 more staff.

₹13,910 crore for Gruha Jyothi, but no clarity for escoms

On the other hand, although no grant was announced for electricity supply companies (Escoms) in particular, in the Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, an allocation of ₹13,910 crore was made for the Gruha Jyothi scheme under which 200 units of free power would be provided to all eligible domestic households in the State.

According to a senior official of an Escom, the companies had proposed to the State government to provide an advance payment of three months to ensure that the cash flow is maintained. However, no such announcements were made in the Budget.

The Escoms might require a few hundred crores every month to cover their bills. For instance, at Bescom, the revenue from domestic bill collection (from around 90 lakh consumers) is around ₹460-500 crore in a month. “Advance payments will help in keeping this cash flow intact,” a Bescom official said.

Awaiting the apportionment of the announced ₹13,910 crore, Escoms will now write to the Energy department to figure out if they will receive advances or be reimbursed later.