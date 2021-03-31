No airport taxi services to Bengaluru aiport; BMTC running extra buses

A KSDTC driver who set himself ablaze on Tuesday at the airport succumbed to injuries

Disruptions in taxi services to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) continued on Wednesday morning as drivers of Ola, Uber, KSDTC and other airport taxi services stayed off the road after a KSDTC airport taxi driver allegedly set himself ablaze near the terminal area of the airport on Tuesday.

Though he was rushed to the Victoria hospital, the driver succumbed to injuries at midnight.

Airport taxi drivers have alleged that Pratap, the deceased, took the extreme step due to poor financial conditions. They accused taxi aggregators of paying drivers ₹7 to 9 per kilometre to attract customers, due to which other taxi operators are not getting enough bookings.

In the absence of taxi services, air-passengers are relying on private vehicles or Vayu Varja Services of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) to reach the airport.

A senior official of the BMTC said, “After taxi drivers stopped their services, we deployed 15 additional AC buses on the airport route. A total of 85 buses are running between the city and the airport. Depending on the demand, we will run more buses.”

The Kempegowda International Airport ( KIA) too, in an advisory to air passengers issued on Twitter, has asked passengers to use BMTC buses to travel.

Irked by non -availability of taxi services, air-passengers demanded BMTC to run buses with more frequency by posting messages on social media.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy demanded that the State government intervene and end the price war among the taxi aggregators.

“The KSDTC is following taxi fare fixed by the State government, that is ₹24 per kilometer, whereas taxi aggregators were offering fares of ₹9 per kilometer. This has resulted in business loss for KSDTC drivers. The State government should initiate action against taxi aggregators and come to the rescue of the taxi drivers,” he said.