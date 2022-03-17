‘No action being taken against dance bars still running in City’

Amid accusations that dance bars are still functioning in Bengaluru, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday claimed that they had all been shut down.

Challenging the Home Minister, Congress member P.R. Ramesh told Mr. Jnanendra that he could show him where they are functional. Thereafter, the Home Minister assured the House that he would investigate the matter. “There will be no compromise. As per my information, dance bars are not functioning,” he said.

Hookah bars

According to Home Minister, 68 hookah bars and 49 recreation centres functioned in the city, and some hookah bars were in the vicinity of educational institutions. “The CCB has collected samples from hookah bars during a raid recently. The samples have been sent to Forensic Science Laboratories (FSL). Based on the FSL report, we will initiate action against them,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Ramesh said that the government had no control over hookah bars, and the BBMP has been giving licenses. Drug consumption is also being reported from hookah bars, he added. In response, Mr. Jnanendra pointed out at court orders that have recognised hookah bars as smoking zone.