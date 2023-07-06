No acid can burn this survivor’s spirit

July 06, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

“Hope…” Prema says the word and pauses a second to think about it. “I want to take care of my health first. Once I’m fit, I can take care of my family. Then slowly I will plan further. And whatever it is, I will succeed,” she says.

An acid attack survivor, the 25-year-old was offered a job by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at his office. On July 3, she started working in the secretariat. The nature of her job is yet to be confirmed. But Prema is thrilled and has keenly taken up Kannada typing classes.

“I’m very happy about it. It feels like the first step in life. I want to start everything over; I want to start a new life. Now I can do that,” she sounds elated.

Life has changed drastically for Prema since April last year when the accused, Nagesh Babu, who had been stalking her since 2015, poured acid all over her.

She has undergone 30 surgeries since then; seven are yet to be performed. She needs help to move around, even to eat. Her brother, Vishwas, who was a second PUC student when the incident happened dropped out to take care of his sister.

She hopes the new job would be a new beginning.

A crime in cold blood

It was in 2015 that Nagesh Babu, then a tenant at her aunt’s house, approached Prema with requests to marry him. She was a B.Com student then. As she turned him down and informed her family, Nagesh vacated her aunt’s house. But he didn’t stop making attempts to meet her at her college.

“We never spoke all those years, but he kept following me,” she remembers. After her family warned him again, he stayed away for a while.

In April, the house was getting ready for a wedding. Prema’s elder sister Preethi’s wedding was fixed for May 7-8. Mistaking it as preparations for Prema’s wedding, Nagesh approached her again on April 27.

This time he reportedly threatened to throw acid at her if she didn’t relent. Prema stood her stand but was worried. The family decided to register a police complaint, but Nagesh’s brother requested a day’s time before they proceeded with it. He assured them he would talk sense into his brother.

On April 28, at 8:30 am, Prema’s father dropped her at the office of Muthoot Fincorp where she was working as a cashier then. Nagesh was reportedly waiting there with a can of acid.

According to police, he had purchased sulphuric acid from a supplier by misrepresenting the letterhead of a housekeeping services company in Bengaluru.

On seeing him, Prema ran to the road. But Nagesh reportedly chased her, grabbed her by the hair, and splashed acid at her. After the gruesome act, he fled the scene.

Police arrested him in May from an Ashram in Tiruvannamalai. Meanwhile, Prema was admitted to St John’s Medical College hospital with 35 per cent burn injuries.

Expensive medical procedures

Prema today receives a pension of ₹ 10,000 for acid attack survivors every month. She is glad that the amount was increased from the earlier ₹ 3,000. But the reconstructive surgeries for acid attacks are expensive.

“My parents have been approaching various leaders ever since the time of my hospital admission. They have given Rs 40 lacks from ESI for treatment. The earlier government sanctioned Rs 10 lakhs in February for surgeries and medical expenses for one year. For any treatment after that we have to pay,” she says.

While the former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, in May 2022, had announced housing and Rs 5 lakh for acid attack victims, Prema and her family say they haven’t received any of that.

No hiding

It has been only a couple of weeks since Prema underwent a hand surgery. The attack by Nagesh has left her face, earlobe, neck, hand, torso and leg injured. Hearing problems still persist. Surgery for the ear is scheduled for September.

She stays with her joined family in Sunkadkatte today and practices doing things on her own. Her father Raju is a heart patient and her mother Lakshmi takes care of him. Prema’s biggest sorrow continues to be that she couldn’t attending her sister’s wedding.

“I was there for everything - wedding shopping and all the frenzy. But in the end, I couldn’t be there for the function. Who wouldn’t desire to attend their sister’s wedding?” she says.

But she didn’t want the wedding to be postponed and asked her family to go ahead with the ceremony.

“My sister was crying as the wedding happened. They called me on video from the venue. I was in ICU. Now I have stopped crying because if I cry my family cries.”

The extended family is a strong pillar of support. She remembers how her aunt stayed back with her in the hospital during the time of her sister’s wedding and used to sleep on a single chair.

The care and support continue as Prema gets ready for her new job. “My cousin would drop and pick me up for a month. He drives an auto. They all are there for me.”

Amid all the difficulties, Prema’s unburnt spirit stands strong. She says she has no problem revealing her identity or talking about the incident to anyone.

“I don’t find it difficult to talk about it. I’m okay. Why should I hide? I have not done anything wrong.”

