The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) has agreed to reserve an additional 10 Supernumerary Quota seats for students from Karnataka in return for acquiring seven acres of additional land from Bangalore University at Jnanabharati for expansion of its campus in Bengaluru.

As per an agreement between the government of Karnataka and NLSIU, from the next academic year, an additional 10 seats will be available for law degree courses for students from Karnataka.

“Already, NLSIU reserves 25% of seats for Karnataka students on a horizontal basis. However, we don’t want to give seven acres of land for expansion of its campus for free. Therefore, we requested the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court and other judges to provide additional seats from the perspective of students of the State. They have agreed to provide 10 additional seats under super numerical quota. This is a special quota for Karnataka,” said M.C. Sudhakar, Minister of Higher Education.

The government has allotted seven acres of land in Jnanabharati campus of BU to NLSIU for a period of 30 years on lease rent basis at ₹50,000 per acre per annum.

Earlier, Bangalore University had imposed a condition that 50% seats should be reserved for students from Karnataka to provide additional seven acres of land to NLSIU. Later, in the face of opposition from the government, Bangalore University withdrew this clause and left the issue of reservation of seats to the discretion of the government.

Since 2021, NLSIU, which has been providing horizontal reservation to Karnataka students, has given a total of 43 seats in 2021-22, 78 in 2022-23 and 115 seats in 2023-24 for admission to BA LLB (Hons), LLB (Hons) and LLM courses.

