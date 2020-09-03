NLSIU to conduct its own entrance test

Bengaluru

03 September 2020 23:25 IST

Online home test to be conducted on September 12

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU) will conduct its own entrance test for admissions into its BA, LLB programme as well as the LLM programme for the 2020-2021 academic year. Unlike the previous years, the admissions will not be based on their rankings in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).

The entrance test of NLSIU for this academic year will be called the National Law Aptitude Test (NLAT) 2020, an online home test that will be conducted on September 12.

A notification published on NLSIU’s website states that the decision was taken by the university as there had been “unforeseen difficulties and delays” in the conduct of CLAT 2020.

“The postponements of the examination has resulted in uncertainty for students, parents and the participating universities. NLSIU is uniquely disadvantaged as it follows a trimester system where every academic year is made up of three terms of 90 days duration,” the notification stated.

Candidates will be tested on subjects that correspond to the subjects proposed to be tested in CLAT. The notification however stated that candidates will have to ensure that they can appear for the examination on the appropriate date and time using a computer device as per the detailed specifications that will be provided, including video and audio inputs.

The university has stated that they will not be responsible for any connectivity issues or failure of Internet connection during the examination.

It also reserves the right to cancel any candidate’s examination based on misconduct or examination malpractice.

The matter was discussed at the faculty meeting as well as the university’s executive council meetings. It was unanimously decided that the university should go ahead with the separate admission process if CLAT 2020 was not conducted on September 7.

CLAT 2020 was postponed several times and is now slated to be held on September 28.

However, CLAT will be conducted as the entrance test for other national law schools, confirmed Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor of NLSIU and secretary-treasurer, Consortium of National Law Universities.

Those who wish to appear for NLAT can fill their online application. The process started on September 3 and will close at midnight on September 10.

The application fee will be ₹150 and ₹125 for students belonging to SCs and STs communities.