NLSIU students criticise delay in appointment of VC

Months after facing criticism for increasing the annual fee, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore, is now drawing the ire of students for the delay in appointment of the newly-selected vice-chancellor. Students also alleged that they are being forced to pay for facilities for hosting events on the campus.

A new vice-chancellor had been selected five weeks ago, but is yet to be appointed to the post. The Student Bar Association (SBA), the recognised student union of NLSIU, in a statement, said: “It has now been six weeks since [former V-C] Prof. (Dr) R. Venkata Rao demitted office. The student body finds the undue delay in appointment of the new V-C unfortunate and worrisome.”

Apart from this, student committee members of NLSIU said the administration is coming up with “unreasonable practices and procedures”, which are making it difficult for the student community to partake not only in co-curricular activities, but also in extra-curricular activities. They cited the example of a student-led body at the NLSIU being asked to pay for the accommodation and food provided to a guest faculty. The guest faculty was in the campus to take a weekly course at the invitation of the student body, which is a part of single-credit course, they said.

Apart from lack of budget and non-cooperation, students also accused the administration of being unavailable and unresponsive to them as as well curtailing 24x7 access to the academic block, which is now locked at 10 p.m.

“We are forced to feel that the administration is turning vindictive against students who rightfully protested and opposed the recent fee hike,” said a member of the coordination committee.

The interim V-C of NLSIU did not respond to The Hindu’s queries on these allegations.

Earlier, the NLSIU hiked the fees by more than 27% across the board. Protesting against the move, many students are yet to pay the fees. Students said they have repeatedly requested the administration to roll back the hike, but in vain.