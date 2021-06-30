NLSIU reserves 25 % seats for students from Karnataka

Bengaluru

It is applicable for BA, LLB (Hons) and LLM programmes

In a significant move, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, for the first time has decided to reserve 25% of its seats to students from Karnataka for the 2021-2022 academic year. The revised notification for admissions states that “candidates who have studied for not less than 10 years in a recognised educational institution in Karnataka shall be eligible to be considered as Karnataka students.”

The reservation is applicable for both their BA, LLB (Hons) programme and LLM programme. The university’s notification further stated that eligible candidates who wished to avail themselves of the reservation must update the information in their CLAT 2021 application against the NLSIU, Bangalore reservation tab.

Candidates have been advised to keep the study certificates issued by their schools ready as they have to be submitted at the time of counselling/admission.

As many as 30 out of 120 seats under the BA, LLB (Hons) programme and 13 out of 50 seats under the LLM programme are reserved for Karnataka students. Separate seats have been marked under this category for students belonging to SC, ST, and general categories.

The issue of 25% reservation for students from the State has not been without controversy. The High Court of Karnataka last year had struck down the National Law School of India (Amendment) Act, 2020, which provided 25% reservation of the total seats at the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for students from Karnataka. The State government, however, approached the Supreme Court later in this regard.

Increased diversity

In a press release, the law school stated that the governing bodies of the university had reviewed and adopted the ‘NLSIU Inclusion and Expansion Plan 2021-25’ which aimed to increase diversity by admitting students from marginalised and disadvantaged backgrounds and also expanding the student intake in a phased manner.

While the university currently has 660 students on their on-campus programme, they aim to reach a projected size of 2200 by 2028-2029. In the next four academic years, they also aim to provide 30 % reservation for women and 10 % reservation for economically weaker sections and 27 % for other backward classes.

The university has identified five research clusters that are currently being developed: Law, Technology and Society, Labour and Work, State Capacity and Reform, Justice and Legal System Reform and Climate Justice.