NLSIU Infosys Digital Library Fellowships for law students  

July 10, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

In association with Infosys Foundation, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) is offering a one-year digital library fellowship to law students between August 15, 2023, to August 15, 2024. The ‘NLSIU Infosys Digital Library Fellowships’ will be awarded to at least 100 students currently studying law in India, out of which, at least 10 scholarships would be reserved for disabled law students.

The Infosys Digital Library Scholarship project at the university aims at democratizing access to library resources through modes of digital inclusion, a statement from NLSIU said. It also said that the Sri Narayan Rao Melgiri Memorial National Law Library at NLSIU had been redeveloped in the academic year 2022-23 to provide a library that is among the best academic libraries in India.

The students who will receive the fellowship will have access to multiple e-resources including twenty e-databases for legal and social sciences materials, hosting journal and periodical articles, and e-books, just like NLSIU students. They will also have access to the library on campus during their fellowship.

Interested students can apply for the fellowship before August 6. The University stated that the students would be eligible for applying only if they are enrolled in a full-time law programme in a recognised Indian university/ law faculty. It also said that applicants with disabilities must submit a certificate of disability issued under The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. The applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, NLSIU said.