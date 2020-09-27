NLSIU convocation: 576 students receive degrees, diplomas, doctorates

Bengaluru

27 September 2020 23:54 IST

The National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on Sunday held its 28th annual convocation ceremony in virtual mode in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 576 students received their degrees, diplomas, and doctorates.

While three of them received their Ph.D degree, 40 from the Master of Public Policy Programme (MPP), 45 from the Master of Laws Programme, 77 from the Bachelor of Arts and Laws (Honours) Programme, and, 411 students from the Distance Education Programmes received their respective degrees, doctorates, and diplomas.

A total of 48 gold medals were awarded to graduates from different academic programmes. According to a release by NLSIU, Yamuna Menon, who graduated with a BA LLB (Hons.), received 18 medals, which is the highest number of medals received by any student in the history of the university.

Advertising

Advertising

Delivering the convocation address, Niraja Gopal Jayal from Centre for the Study of Law and Governance, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, drew attention to some of the challenges of the post-COVID-19 world where the “Generation Z”, she hoped, would play a part to help the world steer through the challenges.

“Is globalisation dead? Can or should it be dead? Or is it possible to imagine a newer and better form of globalisation,” she said and added, “a newer form of globalisation grounded in an acknowledgement of the necessary interdependence of nations is not just possible but also necessary. A more humane equitable form of globalisation surely needs to be crafted.”

Four imperatives

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice-Chancellor, NLSIU, said the New Education Policy 2020 had set four imperatives for the NLSIU and other similarly placed universities: “... the growth of single-stream universities into vibrant multidisciplinary institutions; embracing a holistic and multidisciplinary approach grounded in constitutional values rather than a narrow vocational approach; building a vibrant and open culture of knowledge creation grounded in high quality research; and ensuring greater inclusivity.”