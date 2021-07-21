NLSIU-Bengaluru launches alumni financial aid drive

The funds raised will go towards funding the education of deserving students

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru has launched an alumni financial aid drive. Through the drive, which opened on July 20 and will end on August 15, the university hopes to raise ₹15 lakh. The overall financial aid targeted for the current 2021-22 academic year is ₹75 lakh, which will go towards funding the education of deserving students.

While any amount of contribution is welcome, NLSIU has put out indicative amounts that will directly benefit one student: 100% waiver on tuition and residence, and support towards stipend – ₹3,07,000; 100% waiver on tuition – ₹2,02,000; 25% waiver on tuition – ₹50,400.

As a part of the plan, the university will contribute ₹20 lakh from its financial aid corpus, and seeks to raise ₹15 lakh from the alumni community through the alumni financial aid drive. The remaining sum shall be raised through third-party and external aid received from philanthropies, government and corporations, the university has said.

According to the university, in the 2020-21 academic year, its alumni contributed to the University Financial Aid, raising approximately ₹36 lakh through individual and batch contributions, and 45 students benefited.

For the 2021-22 academic year, the university has adopted a Revised Financial Aid Policy ‘to draw on the experiences of the last decade and streamline processes to facilitate a robust identification of need and quick disbursals’.

“NLSIU’s core financial aid principle is to ensure that any student admitted to NLSIU through its rigorous selection process receives a high-quality education irrespective of their financial background. We aim to ensure that students from diverse social, linguistic and economic backgrounds from across India benefit from a rigorous and transformative education delivered in the classrooms, through common residential and dining facilities and extracurricular engagements,” the university said in a statement on its website.

NLSIU Vice-Chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy was quoted as saying: “Alumni contributions are critical in AY 2021-22 as several students and their families have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The NLS community thrives on its collective ability to turn adversity into opportunity, and this annual financial aid drive is another opportunity for us to demonstrate the special character of this community.”