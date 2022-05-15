Nirmala Sitharaman visits Kalena Agrahara Lake in Bengaluru

A view of Kalena Agrahara Lake on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

May 15, 2022 13:34 IST

Spread over 7.3 acres, the lake has been developed at a cost of ₹3 crore

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Kalena Agrahara Lake in the city on Sunday.

The lake, located in the Bommanahalli zone of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has been rejuvenated by the civic body by using funds from Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLAD) and State budgetary allocations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spread over 7.3 acres, the lake has been developed at a cost of ₹3 crore. As part of the lake developmental works, the BBMP has removed the sludge, strengthened the main bund, and a sewage treatment plant has been constructed, a release said. The civic body has also constructed walking paths and toilets for visitors.

The BBMP, in the press release, stated that ₹75 lakh has been provided under MPLAD and the State government has provided ₹1.5 crore for the development of the lake. The man-made lake is part of K.C. Valley and the storage capacity of the lake is 58.50 ML (after the development).

Ms. Sitharaman, who is also a member of Rajya Sabha representing the State, planted a sapling during her visit. Local MLA Krishnappa and BBMP officials were present.