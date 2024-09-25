Niranjan’s life could have been saved had the playground gate been repaired properly and on time, say residents

About three years ago, the gate of Rajashankar Playground at Malleswaram, popularly called Kulla Park, fell down. Had the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) ensured good quality work during its repair back then, the life of 11-year-old Niranjan, who died when the gate fell him on Sunday, would perhaps have been saved, according to residents.

Residents around the park at Malleswaram say that earlier this park had a small gate and about four years ago, a new one was constructed by the civic body. However, a little later, a part of the gate fell but there was no casualty.

Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday also pointed out that as per a preliminary report on the incident, a work order was issued for the repair of the park’s metal gate back in 2021, but the work was not carried out satisfactorily. Many lapses were noticed in the maintenance of the ground.

Ramakrishna, a vendor near the ground, told The Hindu that the gate was in a dilapidated condition for at least the last seven months. “But the BBMP did not do anything. Niranjan was killed owing to the neglect of authorities,” said Mr. Ramakrishna.

Another park visitor, who did not wish to be named, said the hinges of the gate were loose and the tragedy was inevitable. “I had warned a few children to carefully open the gates,” he said.

Plight of many grounds

In fact, poor maintenance is the bane of many playgrounds in the city.

The Hindu found that at another ground at Malleswaram 8th Block, rods were temporarily perched close to a gap in the broken fence.

At a playground at Hombegowda Nagar (Ward No. 145) in Chickpet Assembly segment, construction work that commenced about one-and-a-half years ago has not been completed yet. Iron bars used for construction lie unattended to apart from debris.

Amaresh S., civic activist, said that nothing had changed despite residents urging the BBMP to complete the work.

The situation at a ground near National College, where construction work was under way at a snail’s pace is worse. The drains inside the premises are open and people also dump waste inside the ground as BBMP staff are not supervising the site.

Between two authorities

This state of affairs, at least partially, is owing to the fact that there is no clarity on who exactly is responsible for these grounds. The BBMP does not have a dedicated cell and maintenance funds for grounds, unlike for lakes and parks.

The development of grounds is currently done under MLA grants or other grants. The civic body has no clue as to how many grounds are operating under the BBMP.

Records on these open spaces are maintained by the Urban Development Department (UDD). Unless data is shared with the BBMP, nothing can be done, said an official.

The BBMP and the UDD have to solve this problem together. The BBMP after this incident is planning to form a separate cell for the grounds, said an official

Suspension

Meanwhile, Mr. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that he had ordered the suspension of Assistant Engineer Srinivas Raju for dereliction of duty. Steps are being taken to suspend Assistant Executive Engineers K. Shanthala, Devaraju, and Baby Ayesha Hussain. Executive Engineer L. Venkatesh has been given a show-cause notice.