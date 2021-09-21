Bengaluru

Nirani’s Twitter account hacked

The Twitter account of Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh R. Nirani was hacked on Tuesday. A case has been filed in this regard with the cybercrime police.

After his account was hacked, the Minister said, “My Twitter handle @NiraniMurugesh has been hacked from an unknown foreign location today. We do not know the exact origin and identity of the culprit. I urge everyone not to fall prey to any fraudulent messages posted by the hackers and ignore any derogatory and unparliamentary messages on my account.”

Recently, the Facebook account of the Minister was also hacked and the hackers had demanded money through the account.


