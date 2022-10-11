Nirani confident of securing over ₹5 lakh crore investment

ADVERTISEMENT

Industries Minister Murugesh N. Nirani on Tuesday exuded confidence that the State will be able to attract investments of over ₹5 lakh crore and generate employment of over 5 lakh during the three-day Global Investors Meet (GIM) to be held in Bengaluru from November 2.

He was speaking at an investors’ meet held as part of the domestic road show in Delhi that followed a series of meetings with industry leaders during the day. The Delhi roadshow will be followed by roadshows in Hyderabad and Mumbai. The domestic road show comes after international road shows in Japan, South Korea, the US, Dubai, Davos, and other places.

Explaining a host of business-friendly policies in Karnataka to attract investments and ease of doing business, the Minister said that about 50,000 acres of land was available for industrial purposes that included 20,000 acres in and around Bengaluru, and 30,000 acres across the State, a note from the Minister’s office quoted. “There is no forcible acquisition of land and it is being acquired with the consent of farmers. As many as 50,000 acres will be available for allotment by the time the GIM is held,” it added.

The Minister said that over 5,000 global business delegates are expected to participate in the GIM that is being held with the key themes of innovation, sustainability, resilience and equity.

Earlier in the day, during his interaction with top executives of the ITC group, Mr. Nirani suggested that the group could explore possibilities of setting up a star category hotel in Badami that can serve tourists visiting historical monuments at Badami, Aihole, and Pattadkal.

The Nithin Rai Renewables has committed to invest ₹1,000 crore to manufacture photo voltaic cells and solar panels at Gowribidanur, a note from the Minister's office said.