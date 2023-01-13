Nippy weather to prevail for next few days in Bengaluru

January 13, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The weather in Bengaluru for the next few days is likely to be nippy as the minimum temperature would hover between 13 and 15 degree celsius.

As per the met department’s local weather report and forecast for the next seven days, there would be fog and mist.

On Friday, the minimum temperature was 13 degree celsius and for January 14, the minimum temperature would be 13 degree celsius and the maximum 29 degree celsius.

The minimum and maximum temperature for January 15, 16 and 19 would be 14 degree celsius and 29 degree celsius respectively. The forecast for January 17 and 18 is 15 degree celsius (minimum) and 29 degree celsius (maximum).

With the minimum temperature at 13 degree celsius it the lowest minimum temperature for the last four years. Previously the city recorded a low of 12.4 degree celsius on January 2, 2019.