Nipah death in Kerala: Karnataka Health Dept. on high alert

Following the death of a Bengaluru student in Kerala, which was recently confirmed to be due to the Nipah virus, Karnataka’s Health Ddepartment is on high alert.

ADVERTISEMENT

While 41 contacts of the deceased 24-year-old postgraduate student of psychology at an institute in Bengaluru are under quarantine, officials said there is no need to panic as no case of Nipah has been reported in the State so far.

The student, who hailed from Thiruvali gram panchayat, Malappuram in Kerala, had returned to his hometown on August 25 following an injury. He developed fever on September 5 and sought treatment at a local clinic. His condition deteriorated further and he showed signs of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) with Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) at a medical college hospital in Kerala, following which he passed away on September 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

A team from the Karnataka Health Department’s disease surveillance unit visited the institute and verified that 32 students and staff attended the funeral. Three students had reportedly visited the deceased when he was hospitalised.

“Currently, there are 41 contacts (primary and secondary) who are under quarantine/isolation. New contacts are being notified. One primary contact who had symptoms is stable and under close watch. All other primary and secondary contacts are asymptomatic,” said an official release.

“While no confirmed case has been reported in Karnataka so far, the department has stepped up surveillance through Rapid Response Teams (RRT). All the primary and secondary contacts, who have been quarantined, have been advised to report immediately if they experience symptoms. Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities about the disease are ongoing,” stated the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.