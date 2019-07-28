Nine services of Bescom now under Sakala

If an electricity line snapped and it is not resolved within the stipulated time by Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), you can bring the power utility under the Sakala lens. In a recent circular, Bescom has announced that nine services offered by the electricity supply company have come within the ambit of the Sakala Act, which assures time-bound delivery of services to citizens.

According to the circular, among the services brought under Sakala are action taken for snapped electricity wires, meter-related complaints, restoration of power supply after an interruption, new connections, and queries regarding bills.

The Karnataka Sakala Services Act, 2011 and (Amendment) Act, 2014, which promise the right to obtain citizen-related services within the stipulated time, also make designated officers and their subordinates liable to provide services within that time.

In addition, the legislation also empowers citizens who have applied for such services to seek compensatory cost in case of delay or default in the delivery of services beyond the stipulated time.

The Karnataka Sakala Services Amendment Act, 2014 says, “Every appellate authority or competent officer or designated officer or his subordinate public servant who fails to deliver or dispose the citizen-related services within the stipulated time shall be liable to pay compensatory cost at the rate of ₹20 a day for the period of delay, subject to a maximum of ₹500 per application, in aggregate, if there is no ban or restriction from the government.”

The Act states that if the officers fail to deliver the service or dispose of appeals within the stipulated time more than seven times, they will be subject to an inquiry by the disciplinary authority concerned, and if found guilty, a report will be prepared against them and submitted to the government for further action.

However, Bescom officials said follow up on the services mentioned were already being done with the help of the public grievance redressal system (PGRS) and the data maintained on the software used for the power utility’s helpline.

‘SOP being followed’

“This is the first time that services of Bescom are being brought under Sakala. But Bescom has been following the standard operating procedures (SOP) specified by Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission. In addition, we have been maintaining the PGRS software. Under the system, once a customer’s complaint comes in, a docket number is issued and the complaint forwarded to the subdivision. Once resolved, the docket number is closed. We will now feed this data into the Sakala system,” said an official.