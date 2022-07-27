‘Nine rainwater harvesting pits can be constructed on metro Yellow Line’

Survey conducted after researchers notice rainwater collected near RV Road metro station being discharged onto footpaths

A recent survey by the ActionAid India has recognised that there are opportunities to construct nine rainwater harvesting pits near the metro pillars of RV Road Metro Station on the Yellow Line.

The report titled ‘A survey of RWH opportunities at RV Road Metro Station (Yellow Line)’ has added that there are opportunities to construct seven water tanks and nine rainwater harvesting pits, in the park adjacent to the metro station.

The survey was conducted after the researchers noticed that the rainwater collected near the RV Road metro station was being discharged onto the footpaths and thereby was being wasted. The survey was conducted between July 15 and 19 and included 35 pillars between Marenahalli Road in J.P. Nagar and Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road in Jayanagar.

The report further said that harvesting rainwater will also benefit the park nearby, which needs water throughout the year for the plenty of trees which lie within. “Sustaining common spaces like parks need regular water supply during dry weather conditions. Borewell is the one of the main sources of water for sustaining the park and biodiversity around it. Storing water in tanks and re-charging groundwater through RWH pits around the park would contribute for sustained water needs”.

Water conservation experts pointed out that while it is necessary for Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to construct new rainwater harvesting pits near all metro stations, there is also no accountability for the already constructed pits. “We do not get any clear data about how much water is being collected and how the water is being recharged under the soil.“

Just like they provide us passenger data, BMRCL should also make a dashboard on their website to show us this data,” said Kshithij Urs, environmentalist.

ActionAid has already submitted its report to BMRCL officials, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and other officers. BMRCL officials were not available for response.