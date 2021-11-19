Bengaluru

Nine pairs of antlers seized, 2 held

The deer antlers seized by Chennamanakere Achukattu police in Bengaluru on Thursday.  

The Chennamanakere Achukattu police retrieved nine pairs of deer antlers and arrested two people, who are part of an illegal trade racket, on Thursday. However, the kingpin of the racket is on the run.

After receiving a tip-off, a police team went to CK Achukattu bus stop and caught the duo identified as Madaiah and Ramesh while they were waiting for the clients. “They are carriers and were assigned to hand over the consignment to a client. They were promised a 20% cut,” said a police officer. The police suspect that they are part of an inter-state racket involving the poachers from the forest areas adjacent to Chamarajanagar district.


