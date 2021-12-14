Nine held for theft at gold shop

Bengaluru

14 December 2021 02:00 IST

The Halasuru Gate police have cracked a gold shop burglary case with the arrest of nine persons, including a gang from Jaipur that had come to the city a month ago. The accused are Sunil Mali, Rajendra, Dhiraj, Ravi, Devaraj, Dhawarlal, Vinod, Goverdhan, Ashok Kumar, Dinesh, and Sriram.

The police recovered 440 g of gold biscuits, 1 kg silver, and cash of ₹1.5 lakh, totally worth ₹24 lakh from them. Two are on the run and efforts are on to track them down, Najma Farooqi, Assistant Commissioner of Police, said.

Sunil used to work at Ganesh Gold Corp, a gold shop in Nagarathpet. The owner of the shop filed a complaint on October 6 that his shop had been burgled. The Halasuru Gate police took up investigation and arrested Sunil, who led them to arrest the other members. Sunil had worked at at the shop for sometime. He had taken huge loans and moneylenders were harassing him. He hatched a plan to rob the shop by roping in a professional gang from his home State of Rajasthan with a proposal to share the loot equally. He invited the gang and arranged accommodation and equipment.

Advertising

Advertising

After closely monitoring the movement of the shopkeeper and his holiday plans, the accused struck and escaped with the valuables.

The accused had even cut open the CCTV connection and destroyed the DVR. However, technical evidence gathered from the area helped the police.