Nine held for performing wheelies on ring road

24 August 2020 21:55 IST

In a special drive, K.R. Puram traffic police arrested nine persons for allegedly performing wheelies on the ring road and endangering the lives of other motorists on Sunday.

A team led by Inspector M.A. Mohammed caught the accused who were doing stunts on the road.

One of the accused, Sunil, claimed to be the secretary of actor Yash’s fans’ association in Hosakote. He had modified his bike to look like the bike used in the movie KGF. He told the police that he was planning to gift the bike to his favourite actor.

The bikes have been seized.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.