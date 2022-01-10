Nine arrested for stabbing 19-year-old to death

BENGALURU

10 January 2022 01:21 IST

The Konanakunte police arrested a gang of nine for allegedly bludgeoning a 19-year-old to death over a trivial row over ₹1200 on Tuesday.According to the police, a friend of the deceased had lent ₹1,500 to one of theaccused to buy a mobile app. The accused repaid ₹300, but refused to return the rest of the money, which led to a fight. The accused attacked Mahboob, who was seen with the opposite gang. The profusely bleeding Mahboob was rushed to Victoria hospital where he succumbed.The Konanakunte police on Sunday arrested nine of the accused and detained three juveniles who were part of the gang which killed Mahboob.The police are now on the lookout for two more accused who are on the run. The three juveniles will be produced before the juvenileboard for further action, Harish Pandey, DCP South division, said.

