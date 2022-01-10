The Konanakunte police arrested a gang of nine for allegedly bludgeoning a 19-year-old to death over a trivial row over ₹1200 on Tuesday.According to the police, a friend of the deceased had lent ₹1,500 to one of theaccused to buy a mobile app. The accused repaid ₹300, but refused to return the rest of the money, which led to a fight. The accused attacked Mahboob, who was seen with the opposite gang. The profusely bleeding Mahboob was rushed to Victoria hospital where he succumbed.The Konanakunte police on Sunday arrested nine of the accused and detained three juveniles who were part of the gang which killed Mahboob.The police are now on the lookout for two more accused who are on the run. The three juveniles will be produced before the juvenileboard for further action, Harish Pandey, DCP South division, said.
Nine arrested for stabbing 19-year-old to death
Special Correspondent
BENGALURU,
January 10, 2022 01:21 IST
Special Correspondent
BENGALURU,
January 10, 2022 01:21 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Jan 10, 2022 1:31:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/nine-arrested-for-stabbing-19-year-old-to-death/article38211835.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story