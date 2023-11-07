HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ninasam Tirugata comes to Bengaluru with two new plays 

This year, the eminent theatre institute is travelling with its two new plays — Aa Laya, Ee Laya and Huliya Neralu, which will have its Bengaluru premiere at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar on November 7 and 8

November 07, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A scene from the play Aa Laya Ee Laya.

A scene from the play Aa Laya Ee Laya. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Started in 1985 and composed mainly of the alumni of Ninasam Theatre Institute, Heggodu, Ninasam Tirugata is a wandering theatre troupe which takes new productions to different parts of Karnataka every year. This year, the eminent theatre institute is travelling with its two new plays — Aa Laya, Ee Laya and Huliya Neralu, which will have its Bengaluru premiere at Ranga Shankara, J.P. Nagar on November 7 and 8.

A scene from the play Aa Laya Ee Laya.

A scene from the play Aa Laya Ee Laya. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Backdrop of apartheid

Aa Laya, Ee Laya directed by H.K. Shwetarani, is based on the play Rhythm of Violence written by Louie Nakosi, adapted to Kannada by Nataraj Honnavali. The complex dynamics of oppression and resistance are the core of the play as it is set against the backdrop of apartheid-era South Africa.

The play unravels the story of a group of Individuals who are from diverse backgrounds and are entangled in a web of racial discrimination, violence, and social injustice. Through powerful dialogues, vivid characters, and symbolic imagery the play explores the psychological and emotional impact of living under an oppressive regime.  

Huliya Neralu directed by K.G. Krishnamurthy and written by Chandrashekara Kambara metaphorically explores the interconnected themes of colonialism, capitalism, and existential crisis in the pretext of hunting a tiger. The play takes a look at what it means to see the glaring truth by evading the fake realities.

A scene from the play Huliya Neralu.

A scene from the play Huliya Neralu. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Finding a parent

The central character, Ramagonda, sets out to discover his real father and the play converts this simple process of finding one’s parents into an existential struggle to unravel the complicated meaning of truth. The play constructs imagery of a fairytale world full of superhumans where souls interchange and humans become animated objects. The play serves as a thought-provoking commentary on the contemporary crisis especially when countries across the globe talk about the dictatorship and the origin and the identity of their citizens.

Tickets for both shows — at 7:30 p.m. on both the days — are available on BookMyShow and the Ranga Shankara box-office.

Related Topics

theatre / arts, culture and entertainment / entertainment (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.