NIMHANS to host two-day Y20 Consultation from today

June 22, 2023 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To discuss and address critical issues related to youth empowerment, NIMHANS, in association with the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs will host a two-day Y20 Consultation beginning today.

Focusing on the crucial theme of ‘Health, Well-being, and Sports: Agenda for Youth’, the consultation is aimed at creating an inclusive and collaborative space for individuals from diverse backgrounds, including educators, healthcare professionals, policy-makers, athletes, and those committed to youth welfare, said Ravi Kumar Sinha, Under Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs. 

Addressing presspersons along with NIMHANS Director, Pratima Murthy, Mr. Sinha said the event seeks to generate actionable recommendations that can influence policies, programmes, and initiatives related to youth health, well-being, and sports.

During the two-day consultation, various sub-themes will be explored to address different dimensions of health, well-being, and sports. Discussions will encompass the promotion of digital health infrastructure to overcome persistent challenges and reimagine healthcare systems.

The significance of holistic healthcare and complete well-being, including physical, mental, and spiritual health through traditional medicines, and yoga, will also be emphasised. Furthermore, the consultation will facilitate conversations on effective strategies for substance abuse prevention and the promotion of sports as an integral part of a healthy lifestyle, Ms. Murthy said.

