NIMHANS to host third edition of Mental Health Santhe in Bengaluru

To raise awareness about mental health, challenge stigma, and promote support for those affected by mental health issues and suicide prevention, the Department of Mental Health Education in collaboration with other departments in NIMHANS will host the third edition of Mental Health Santhe in Bengaluru on October 15.

To be held at the Convention Centre in NIMHANS from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., the Santhe is open to the general public with free entry.

The first two editions of the Mental Health Santhe - which drew thousands of participants from across the country - played a crucial role in raising awareness about mental health issues and challenging the misconceptions that often surround them. Organisations working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention interested in setting up stalls at Mental Health Santhe 3.0 can write to meenaksiyer@gmail.com or contact 080 2699 5156.

Anti-stigma campaign

The Mental Health Santhe 3.0, a mega anti-stigma campaign, seeks to bring together stakeholders working in the area of mental health and suicide prevention to foster an environment of understanding and acceptance.

K.S. Meena, professor and Head of the Department of Mental Health Education at NIMHANS, said mental health disorders are linked to a great deal of stigma in Indian society, which results in marginalisation and neglect. The lack of awareness, affordability, and accessibility prevents people with mental illness from receiving quality care. The 2016 National Mental Health Survey revealed that a huge treatment gap exists for all types of mental health problems ranging from 28% to 83% for mental disorders and 86% for alcohol use disorders, she said.

NCRB data

As per the 2022 NCRB data, the number of suicides reported in the country in 2022 was 1,70,924, indicating a 4.2% rise from 2021. Family problems, illness, professional/career problems, drug abuse/alcohol addiction, relationship problems, bankruptcy or indebtedness, unemployment, failure in examination, death of a loved one, and property disputes were among the causes of suicide that were recorded.

“Empirical studies on help-seeking undertaken worldwide have revealed unfavourable attitudes and low propensity to seek professional help, as well as a high prevalence and significant treatment gap for prevalent mental health conditions. When people do seek assistance, they tend to turn to informal sources over trained professionals. The Santhe is aimed at challenging the stigma and creating a society where mental health is treated with the importance and respect it deserves,” Dr. Meena added.

