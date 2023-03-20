NIMHANS observes head injury awareness day

March 20, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) on Monday observed World Head Injury Day Awareness Day.

The event was conducted under the theme “Safer you and safer nation, your well-being on the road,” to raise awareness about head injuries, risk factors for head injuries, medical and surgical management and rehabilitation.

In a press release, the NIMHANS stated that road crashes are the most common cause of head injuries (50-80% of all head injuries) in India and nearly 1.5 lakh persons reportedly died due to road crashes in India in 2021, of which 34,647 were from Karnataka and around 654 in Bengaluru city. The number affected with injuries needing hospitalisation is estimated to be nearly 30 times the number of deaths. Evidence indicates that nearly 30-70% of road crashes sustain head injuries, owing to the large two-wheeler population and general non-compliance to traffic rules.

“Head injuries may range from a mild bump and concussion to severe traumatic brain injury. They may be closed or penetrated (object or weapon going inside the head). Most often, the head injuries result in the swelling of the brain that builds pressure inside the skull and leads to further brain damage. Brain injuries can be rated as mild, moderate, or severe to indicate the severity of the injury. Symptoms of head injuries range from superficial scalp wounds, swelling and bruising, nasal and ear bleeding/discharge, vomiting, convulsions, paralysis, loss of consciousness, and even may lead to death,” states the release.

Director Pratima Murthy stressed the need for decentralising the trauma care and management facilities and to equip the medical colleges at district level. She said that the NIMHANS is working towards having a polytrauma centre with the capacity of 538 beds on its northern campus in Kyalasanahalli.