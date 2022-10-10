NIMHANS makes new strides in the current year

Students who topped in their respective degrees pose for a picture at the 26th convocation of National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Despite seeing a slight dip in the number of out patients (4,65,101) during the year 2021–22, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) made several technological advancements through the course of the year. The institution also saw a 400% increase (1,000 surgeries in total) in the gamma cranial radiosurgeries when compared to the previous years, revealed Pratima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, during the 26th convocation ceremony on Monday.

She also said that with round-the-clock imaging services, the waiting time for MRI scans has reduced at NIMHANS. Along with the cranial radio surgery system, the institution has also procured the latest navigational guiding surgeon controlled robotic alignment system to improve the efficiency of neurosurgical procedures.

It was also mentioned that a 30-bed state-of-the-art facility which was opened under the Department of Integrated Medicines, with separate beds for adults and children, are fully operational while 122-bed neurology and neurosurgery wards with multiple specialties have also been opened. Further, a 20-bed neurology and neurosurgery centre was also opened to decongest emergency services, the director said.

A total of 347 graduates under 90 academic courses across 30 departments received their degrees during the convocation ceremony. Health Minister K. Sudhakar handed over the degrees while Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot delivered the convocational address virtually. Alongside, 22 students (including those in absentia) were given special awards for their achievements.

Award winners talk about interesting cases and future plans

Anush Rangarajan S., who won the silver Jubilee award for the Best Outgoing Student in DM Neurology, wants to spread awareness about the golden hour period for stroke patients. He recalled how a stroke patient came in with a critical occlusion in the back of the brain three days after the incident. “We had some advanced imaging facilities and found out that he might still survive if we did the procedure. He was in coma when I saw him, but six months later, he came walking to see us. The golden hour period was six hours before, but it has now been extended to 24 hours,” he said. Dr. Anush is currently working at Narayana Health.

While K. Pramod, who won the Dr. Usha Punja Award for Best Outgoing Student in DM Neuroanaesthesia and Neurocritical care is already getting trained at Cambridge University in the UK, he plans to come back to India and work at NIMHANS post his training. He said that the equipment and technology at NIMHANS is on a par with international facilities.

Souvik Singha who won the silver jubilee award for the Best Outgoing Student in MCh Neurosurgery said that he will soon be moving to the US for a fellowship. He said that he had operated on aneurysms and difficult tumours and it was gratifying to see the patients recover. After finishing his fellowship, he plans to come back to India and establish a neurosurgical training set up.