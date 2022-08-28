NIMHANS holds workshop on prevention of substance use

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 28, 2022 00:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A workshop series on “Prevention of Psychoactive Substance Use” among youth was inaugurated on Saturday at the NIMHANS Center for Well-Being (NCWB).

The workshop series is being offered by the Substance Abuse Free Existence (SAFE) Services at NCWB. This workshop targeted youth stakeholders, such as college teachers and administrators, counsellors, well-being volunteers, personnel working with youth welfare organizations and mental health professionals.

Speaking at the inauguration, NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy emphasised that substance use problems among young people need to be addressed from a life skills perspective.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivek Benegal, Professor of Psychiatry and Officer-In-charge of Center for Addiction Medicine, stressed the importance of recognising problems in children early, such as difficulties in communication and impulsive behavior, so that needed interventions can be provided. That way, the chances of experimenting with substances later on in life is significantly reduced, he said.

Aravind Raj, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work and Coordinator of Well-Being Volunteers’ Training Program, spoke about how the participants could carry forward these messages, and work towards reducing substance use among youth in the community.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

All the participants were provided a link for accessing the Lives Fulfilled, Empowered (LiFE) Module, a digital learning resource which adopts a primary prevention and health promotion approach for helping youth to avoid substance use by leading a healthy lifestyle.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app