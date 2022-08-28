NIMHANS holds workshop on prevention of substance use

A workshop series on “Prevention of Psychoactive Substance Use” among youth was inaugurated on Saturday at the NIMHANS Center for Well-Being (NCWB).

The workshop series is being offered by the Substance Abuse Free Existence (SAFE) Services at NCWB. This workshop targeted youth stakeholders, such as college teachers and administrators, counsellors, well-being volunteers, personnel working with youth welfare organizations and mental health professionals.

Speaking at the inauguration, NIMHANS director Pratima Murthy emphasised that substance use problems among young people need to be addressed from a life skills perspective.

Vivek Benegal, Professor of Psychiatry and Officer-In-charge of Center for Addiction Medicine, stressed the importance of recognising problems in children early, such as difficulties in communication and impulsive behavior, so that needed interventions can be provided. That way, the chances of experimenting with substances later on in life is significantly reduced, he said.

Aravind Raj, Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work and Coordinator of Well-Being Volunteers’ Training Program, spoke about how the participants could carry forward these messages, and work towards reducing substance use among youth in the community.

All the participants were provided a link for accessing the Lives Fulfilled, Empowered (LiFE) Module, a digital learning resource which adopts a primary prevention and health promotion approach for helping youth to avoid substance use by leading a healthy lifestyle.