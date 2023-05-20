NIMHANS Green Skills initiative blossoms this election season

May 20, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

This election season, from campaigns to celebrations, flowers have been used in large quantities across parties. Although these flowers are often left to rot on streets or dumped in garbage bins, this year, proactive citizens have collected and donated some of them to the Green Skills initiative at NIMHANS.

For instance, Padmashree Balaram, a resident of Koramangala, said that she donated over over 100 kg of flowers from the past three days from MLA Ramalinga Reddy’s house to the initiative.

The initiative at NIMHANS, in partnership with Craftizen Foundation, aims to empower those with intellectual disabilities and mental illnesses to earn a source of income and enhance their cognitive abilities.

The initiative sources natural materials like flowers, paper, and fabric, which is upcycled and recycled to make new products like Holi powder, rangoli powder, and art kits.

T. Sivakumar, Additional Professor, Psychiatric Rehabilitation Services, NIMHANS, said: “Initially in 2016, we started with Holi powder and as we received more positive responses, we expanded to making rangoli powder, art kits and flodust (a combination of flower powder and paper powder).”

“Engaging in this activity keeps them (patients) distracted and is a great way to introduce new sensory stimulation,” says N.B. Maithreyi, a staff member at NIMHANS.

The products made by patients at NIMHANS are sold on the hospital’s premises and to various corporate giants.

The products are made in a very elaborate manner. The makers first sort flowers of a certain colour, pick apart the petals, and then dry them. They are then ground to a fine powder and processed into various products. Flowers like rose, marigold, and gerbera are sourced from wedding halls, temples, and donations by citizens.

“Our most innovative product must be the flodust, which is combined with clay to make trophies and other materials. It provides the same finish as wood,” said Mayura Balasubramanian, founder, Craftizen Foundation

Around 40 patients from all age groups work on these products from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and the coordinators ensure that they do not overly exhaust themselves and do not force them to work if they do not feel like it.

Apart from engaging in the Initiative, patients also participate in various vocational courses like carpentry, candle-making, printing, baking, leather, art, and crafts at NIMHANS.