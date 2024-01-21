ADVERTISEMENT

NIMHANS declares half-day holiday on Monday   

January 21, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has declared a half-day holiday till 2.30 p.m. on Monday, on account of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.  

“However, all the clinical services including OPD, IPD, emergency, diagnostics, community services, all hospital and patient care services will function as usual,” said a circular from NIMHANS.  

The Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) Medical College and Hospital will also be closed for half a day on Monday while shift duties and emergency service will function as usual.

Apart from these, all Union government offices, Central institutions and industrial establishments will be closed for half day (up to 2.30 p.m.) as per a directive from the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. 

