NIMHANS: A walk down the memory lane

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences or NIMHANS is today ranked as one of the best medical institutes in the country and an ‘Institute of National Importance.’ But the institute has an interesting connection to the State Bank of India branch located near the Mysore Bank circle in Bengaluru.

What is today the State Bank of India building used to be the headquarters of the Bank of Mysore which began its operations in 1913. After independence it became the State Bank of Mysore and in 2017 merged with the State Bank of India.

But, before all of that, the building housed the Bangalore Lunatic Asylum.

Founded in 1847, it was located at what was then Pete near the Dharmambudhi Lake (which later became the Majestic bus stand) area.

A dedicated facility

Tipu Sultan who ruled the Kingdom of Mysore from 1782 was killed by the British in the Battle of Srirangapatnam in 1799.

“The wars left many soldiers with severe mental health concerns like post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and so on. They required treatment and respite from the war and there was a need to hospitalise them. Dr. Irwing Smith was nominated to look into this issue,” explained Dr. K.S. Meena, Additional professor and Head of the Department, Mental Health Education, at NIMHANS. She was leading the walking tour of the NIMHANS.

Dr. Charles Irwing Smith was a medical practitioner in Bangalore, but he did not have an understanding of psychiatric disorders. For a brief period, he went to London to study psychological medicine. Upon his return, he pushed for a hospital for those suffering from mental illnesses.

“Mark Cubbon was the British Commissioner for Mysore State then. With his help Irwing Smith established what was then called a lunatic asylum,” Dr. Meena said.

“It was not called mental hospital in those times. The term lunatic asylum was generally used in many places across the world and those with mental illness were called lunatics.”

Surviving the great famine

The small building with a capacity to accommodate around 200 patients is described as ‘simple, but airy’ in archival records.

The years 1876 to 78 was the period of the Great Famine. It was estimated that in Mysore’s presidency alone more than 12.5 lakh human lives were lost. Outbreak of diseases like cholera was also witnessed during this period.

“People with mental illness suffered a lot during this period,” said Dr. Meena.

As per some reports the only mentally ill who survived the period were those inside the asylum.

While the asylum was founded during the time when British Commissioners ruled the Mysore province, in 1881, by the Rendition Act, the Mysore state was handed over to the Wadiyars. Krishnaraja Wadiyar – the fourth ascended the throne in 1914.

“During his reign you see lots of hospitals like the Victoria hospital and the Minto eye hospital coming up. The initial works of what is NIMHANS today also began during his period,” Dr. Meena said.

Batting for a new facility

“Dr. Frank Noronha who was the then medical superintendent of the lunatic asylum wrote to Wadiyar that the existing facility was inadequate to treat the patients. The 200 bedded building was overflowing with patients,” she added.

Dr. Noronha, who did his training in psychiatry in England and was the first qualified psychiatrist in India, requested another space where there would be ‘a lot of fresh air and more space.’

“He believed such spaces would help patients to recover better,” Dr. Meena noted.

Dr. Noronha was sent to The UK in 1922 for training in psychiatry.

Lakkasandra, which was located on the second highest hillock in Bangalore, was identified as an ideal locality for the new facility and it was sanctioned in 1923.

The foundation stone was laid by Krishnaraja Wadiyar the fourth who was also accompanied by Jawaharlal Nehru. Dr. Noronha oversaw the management of the hospital after his return from the UK.

“All patients were later shifted to the new facility. When Dr. Noronha came back from the UK he also brought in a lot of his learning to the facility,” said Dr. Meena.

The facility was called the Mysore mental hospital. It was rechristened to All India Institute of Mental Health in 1954 and later to NIMHANS.

Sprawling gardens

The main structure within the NIMHANS campus which houses the Department of Psychiatry is made entirely of stones and is modelled after the Bethlem Hospital in London.

“When Dr. Noronha came back from the UK, he introduced a lot of programmes for the care of the mentally ill. He introduced the practice of taking detailed case history of the patients. He also introduced satvic food for the patients,” said Dr. Meena.

The buildings are located amid sprawling gardens which were designed by none other than G.H. Krumbiegel who also designed Lal Bagh and Cubbon Park.

“Many of the trees that you see here are sourced from various countries. Some of them have therapeutic properties for illnesses like anxiety and depression,” said Dr. Meena who remembered that earlier not just patients, but also families used to come in and spend time in the premises.

“They brought in their children who used to play around. It was a very open space to public during that time.”

The open pavilion concept

Dr. Noronha was also the one to introduce the open pavilion concept for housing patients. The main structure that forms a quadrilateral has a pavilion in each corner. Pavilions one and three house patients who show violent tendencies.

“Unlike what you see in movies which show people with mental illnesses as tied up or locked up in a dark room, here wards have been designed with very beautiful courtyards where a lot of sunshine and rain comes in. There is a beautiful garden in the centre and a water fountain. These are all ideas of Dr. Noronha,” Dr. Meena said.

“He was very much against terms like lunatics or asylum. He brought in the Indian lunacy act in 1912 which abolished the term lunatic hospital. The act is a very important chapter in the Indian history. He also made it compulsory that people who treat mental illness should have a proper degree,” she added.

Multidisciplinary approach

Following Dr. Noronha Dr. M .V. Govindaswamy took over. He was instrumental in starting courses in psychiatry, neurology and neurosurgery and introducing the concept of multidisciplinary treatment.

“Dr. M.V. Govindaswamy was the first to introduce lobotomy, a surgical procedure to treat psychosis. He also initiated insulin coma therapy, a treatment given to severely ill patients. Now treatments have advanced and many of these treatments have been discontinued,” said Dr. T.R Kanmani, Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatric Social Work.

Between 1954 and 1967 many more departments were started and in 1974 the All India Institute of Mental Health became NIMHANS.

