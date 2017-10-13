Night beat police allegedly assault couple

Night beat police attached to the Yelahanka police station allegedly assaulted a couple after they refused to pay ‘hafta’. The couple had a roadside tea shop near their house near NES Circle.
On Thursday night, the police demanded money and threatened the couple of not allowing them to have a tea shop if they didn’t pay up. Heated arguments ensued, following which the police allegedly assaulted the couple and misbehaved with the neighbours, who came to the couple’s rescue.
Police commissioner T. Suneel Kumar said he had ordered a probe into the issue.
