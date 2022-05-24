Nigerian national held for attacking police during raid

The Siddapura police arrested a 44-year-old Nigerian national for allegedly assaulting the police when they raided his cafe to recover drugs at OMBR Layout in Chikka Banaswadi on Saturday.

The accused Elvis Kayine was also injured during the scuffle and later received treatment at Jayanagar General Hospital before he was arrested under the NDPS Act and under various sections of the Foreigners Act

The accused was running an African cafe situated close to CMR Law college. A team of police raided the cafe based on specific information that drugs were being sold there.

According to the police, there were many foreign nationals who attacked the police as soon as they entered. The police resisted the attack and detained Elvis and recovered 12 grams of MDMA from him.

While the police tried to escort him, Elvis attacked the police team with a liquor bottle and three constables — Kiran, Venkatesh Murthy and Punith Kumar — were injured, the police said. Passers-by who heard the commotion rushed into the cafe and rescued the police and helped them arrest Elvis. The entire attack was recorded on the mobile phone by one of the persons who helped the police.

The injured policemen were later received treatment at the hospital along with Elvis and further investigations are on to ascertain the source of drugs. The accused did not have any travel documents, the police said.