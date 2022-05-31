Bengaluru

Nigerian national caught in Bengaluru, drugs worth ₹8 lakh recovered

The narcotics wing of the CCB on Tuesday arrested a Nigerian national and recovered MDMA and cocaine worth ₹8 lakh from him.

The accused, Okoyo, was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his clients on Banaswadi main road. The police recovered 60 grams of MDMA crystals and 6 grams of cocaine from him.

Investigation revealed that the accused had come to the city three years ago on a business visa and since then peddled drugs. He would source the drugs from his contact in Mumbai and sell it to his clients for between ₹8,000 and ₹10,000 per gram.

The accused has been booked under the NDPS Act and taken into custody to investigate about his network.


