Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth ₹6 lakh

A 35-year-old Nigerian national Michael Iyamu was arrested by the police on charges of possessing cocaine and other narcotic drugs on Tuesday.

The police received information about drugs been stored in a house in Shivalaya Road, Kotanur. They raided the house and seized 20 grams of cocaine worth ₹6 lakhs and other narcotics.

Two passports and other electronic gadgets were also seized from the house.