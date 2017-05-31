Bengaluru

Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth ₹6 lakh

more-in

A 35-year-old Nigerian national Michael Iyamu was arrested by the police on charges of possessing cocaine and other narcotic drugs on Tuesday.

The police received information about drugs been stored in a house in Shivalaya Road, Kotanur. They raided the house and seized 20 grams of cocaine worth ₹6 lakhs and other narcotics.

Two passports and other electronic gadgets were also seized from the house.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Bengaluru
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 1:27:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/nigerian-national-arrested-with-drugs-worth-6-lakh/article18682862.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY