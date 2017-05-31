Nigerian national arrested with drugs worth ₹6 lakh

A 35-year-old Nigerian national Michael Iyamu was arrested by the police on charges of possessing cocaine and other narcotic drugs on Tuesday.
The police received information about drugs been stored in a house in Shivalaya Road, Kotanur. They raided the house and seized 20 grams of cocaine worth ₹6 lakhs and other narcotics.
Two passports and other electronic gadgets were also seized from the house.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor