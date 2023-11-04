HamberMenu
Nigerian held on the charge of peddling drugs

November 04, 2023 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Vidyaranyapura police on Saturday arrested a 38-year-old Nigerian and recovered MDMA crystals worth ₹5.15 lakh from him.

The accused, Peter Ikedi Belonwu, was caught near the Vidyaranyapura BDA park, while waiting for his customers to deliver the drugs, said the police.

The police have also recovered 30 bank passbooks and 39 credit cards of various banks from him.

A probe revealed that the accused used to use the bank accounts belonging to locals on rent. The accused had a girlfriend from Manipur who worked in a beauty parlour and she would help him to get the bank accounts on rent, the police said.

The police are now probing further to ascertain his source of drugs and also whether the accused was involved in other criminal activities.

