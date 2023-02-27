ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian arrested for running job racket

February 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The North East Division Cyber Crime police on Monday arrested a Nigerian, who was allegedly running a job racket and cheating people offering jobs in hotel management and hospitals.

Based on a complaint from a victim from Doddagubbi, the police tracked down the accused, Nokocho Ikemba, to Faridabad, where he had rented a house and was operating from. The police also recovered six mobile phones, laptops, and two debit cards.

The accused had promised the victim a staff nurse job at a reputed hospital in the United Kingdom and made her transfer ₹34,07,542 to his account on the pretext of different fees and services charges.

According to the police, the accused had cheated many people in the State and made away with lakhs of rupees. The accused also allegedly cheated many in Telangana and Tamil Nadu and was operating remotely and hoodwinking the police.

However, the North East Division police, based on digital evidence, traced his address and arrested him.

