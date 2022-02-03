Nigerian arrested for killing manager of residential building

Bengaluru

03 February 2022 21:20 IST

The Nandagudi police on Thursday arrested a 36-year-old foreign national who killed the manager of a residential building allegedly over a fight regarding delay in rent payment. The incident took place on Monday after the two men got into a fight.

According to the police, the accused, Daniel Chinagro Alasso, hails from Nigeria. “He arrived in Bengaluru 10 years ago on a tourist visa and never returned to his home country. He lived in various parts of the city and earned a living by taking on odd jobs,” said a police officer.

A few months ago, he rented a room at Mallimakanapura in Hosakote, but stopped paying rent since three months. The manager of the building, Shivakumar, reportedly warned Daniel that the rent was due. “When he did not pay the rent, the manager confiscated his belongings and locked up the room,” said the police.

On Monday, Daniel got into an argument with Shivakumar and later, confronted the manager in his house. The duo got into an altercation. “While they were quarreling, Daniel banged Shivakumar’s head against the wall, killing him on the spot. He fled from the flat immediately,” said the police.

The other tenants found Shivakumar’s body and alerted the jurisdictional Nandagudi police. A team tracked him down to an isolated location in Avalahalli where Daniel was hiding, and arrested him.