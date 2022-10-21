Nigerian arrested for drug peddling

A Nigerian national was arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 200 grams of MDMA crystals worth ₹25 lakh were seized from him in K.R. Puram.

The arrested has been identified as Harely Okenkowa, who had come on a business visa and was with valid documents in the city. He was buying MDMA crystals from another Nigerian national in the city for a cheap price and selling it to his clientele in the city. Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch is now on the hunt for the other Nigerian national, who sold the narcotics to the arrested man.