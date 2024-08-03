NICE Road to have speed limit; two-wheelers banned in the night

The city police have imposed a speed limit on NICE Road ranging from 80 kmph to 120 kmph, depending on the kind of vehicle. The police have also banned two-wheelers on the access-controlled road connecting Tumakuru Road and Hosur Road between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda’s order cites an increasing number of accidents, especially involving two-wheelers and speeding and reckless driving on the stretch.

NICE Road reported 92 fatal accidents and 204 non-fatal accidents between 2022 and June 2024, in most cases due to reckless driving and speeding. Two-wheeler traffic has been identified as one of the leading causes of accidents. The new regulations came into force on August 2.

While no speed limit was fixed for any vehicles on NICE Road, now the speed limit for M1 category vehicles (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers comprising not more than eight seats in addition to the driver’s seat) has been fixed at 120 kmph. For M2 and M3 category vehicles (motor vehicles used for the carriage of passengers comprising nine or more seats in addition to the driver’s seat), it has been fixed at 100 kmph. For motorcycles and all the N category vehicles (vehicles used for the carriage of goods), the speed limit has been fixed at 80 kmph.

The police officials said the number of accidents on the stretch has been going up in the last few years. In 2023, there were 37 fatal accidents and 83 non-fatal accidents, while om 2022, there were 42 fatal accidents and 69 non-fatal accidents. So far this year (up to June 30), there have been 13 fatal accidents and 52 non-fatal accidents on NICE Road.

M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru told The Hindu that the Bengaluru Traffic Police will deploy four portable speed laser guns at random locations at random time intervals along the NICE Road through out the day to enforce the speed limit and book violators.

In an order passed on Friday, City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda said several traffic police stations along the NICE Road had written to him saying measures taken to curb accidents on the road, like caution boards, proved futile.

