NIA searching multiple locations in Tirthahalli in connection with blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru

March 27, 2024 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Shivamogga

Officials of the central agency reached the town early in the morning on March 27

The Hindu Bureau

The Rameshwaram Cafe at Brookefield in Bengaluru was the site of a blast on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shreyas H S

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) are searching multiple locations in Tirthahalli, Shivamogga district of Karnataka in connection with the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru.

Officials of the central agency reached the town early in the morning on March 27. The local police officials are assisting the NIA in their operation.

The preliminary investigation into the blast at The Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru suggested similarities with the cooker blast in Mangaluru on November 19, 2022. Mohamed Shariq, a native of Tirthahalli, and his associates were arrested for the blast in Mangaluru.

