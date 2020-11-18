NIA searches 43 locations

Bengaluru

18 November 2020 23:51 IST

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted search operations at 43 locations in Bengaluru, including four offices of the Social Democratic Party of India, as part of its investigation into the violence at D.J. Halli and K.G. Halli, and the attack on D.J. Halli police station. In a release, NIA said that incriminating material as well as swords, knives and iron rods were seized. The investigation agency took over the probe into two cases related to the D.J. Halli violence where the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been invoked by the city police.

